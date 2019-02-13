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February 13th, 2019 - Dane Wigingtons' Property - Winter Event Is Artificially Engineered
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22 views • March 05, 2019
People who are familiar with camping supplies...may likely know of the chemical ice packs which when activated by squeezing...mixes it's chemical agents together, causing it's temperature to plummet below freezing which creates an ice pack for your cooler. That chemical process is now aerosolized in our atmosphere and chemically nucleated snow is created. Needless to say, the chemically infused melt water from this activity is contaminating tree roots, rivers and water supplies.
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