© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global 5G WIFI: You Won’t Believe What They NOW Have Planned For Humanity! With David Icke!
Follow
1
Share
Report
5040 views • March 05, 2019
Press For Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMOWB-s0Kek9o9sS8xA_kZQ
A global 5G system is currently being implemented and no one seems to care. Like Guinea pigs in an experiment we are being marched down a road of uncertainty that will not only effect our health and our privacy but more importantly it will change what it means to be human for all those who come into contact with it.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMOWB-s0Kek9o9sS8xA_kZQ
A global 5G system is currently being implemented and no one seems to care. Like Guinea pigs in an experiment we are being marched down a road of uncertainty that will not only effect our health and our privacy but more importantly it will change what it means to be human for all those who come into contact with it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.