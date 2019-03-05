© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FrankenFoot Theatre Episode 21 - I'm The Captain Now
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • March 05, 2019
Dedicated to Candice Price, the kickass member of the CUIT Wrecking Crue!
I've listened to a lot of the brouhaha between the online community and Marvel/Disney, and I believe the one thing that they're all missing is the ACTUAL STORY OF CAROL DANVERS.
The true story of Captain Marvel would be a fantastic hero's journey...but instead, it's Ghostbusters 2016 redux.
https://rexvmundi.wordpress.com/2015/06/11/we-want-a-real-ms-marvel-25/
Music: Metallica - The Call of Ktulu / Orion
I've listened to a lot of the brouhaha between the online community and Marvel/Disney, and I believe the one thing that they're all missing is the ACTUAL STORY OF CAROL DANVERS.
The true story of Captain Marvel would be a fantastic hero's journey...but instead, it's Ghostbusters 2016 redux.
https://rexvmundi.wordpress.com/2015/06/11/we-want-a-real-ms-marvel-25/
Music: Metallica - The Call of Ktulu / Orion
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.