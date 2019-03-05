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House Judiciary Committee requests documents from more than 80 people, organizations with ties to Tr
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1 view • March 05, 2019
On 'Fox & Friends' Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and current Fox News contributor reacted to top House Democrats Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff accusing President Trump of obstructing justice and colluding with Russia. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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