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When #TheMachine takes over #Decision Making #Protocols
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0 view • March 05, 2019
How to Hold #RogueAi #RogueProgrammers #Accountable?
How Who When Where Why to Hold #RogueProgrammers and #RogueAi #Accountable for their #AiFrankenstein Code
When #TheMachine takes over #DecisionMaking #Protocols #TimeLine #Narrative and #Warning without #Admin
When #TheMachine takes over #DecisionMaking #Protocols #TimeLine #Narrative and #Warning as the #Admin
Person of Interest was a Science Fiction Documentary about who built #TheMachine and How we Lost Control
How Who When Where Why to Hold #RogueProgrammers and #RogueAi #Accountable for their #AiFrankenstein Code
When #TheMachine takes over #DecisionMaking #Protocols #TimeLine #Narrative and #Warning without #Admin
When #TheMachine takes over #DecisionMaking #Protocols #TimeLine #Narrative and #Warning as the #Admin
Person of Interest was a Science Fiction Documentary about who built #TheMachine and How we Lost Control
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