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Waking To The Lie Of Globalism
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12 views • March 05, 2019
So many people from all walks of life can now see that this "globalism scheme" ....is just that, a scheme for a lot more middleman reaching for what they believe is "their fair share".
In reality, common sense tells us the more self sufficient any region is, providing the goods and services they need....the more secure and self reliant the people are. These middlemen who skim a living off the top..are nothing but parasites who make many regions of the world dependent and less secure.
In reality, common sense tells us the more self sufficient any region is, providing the goods and services they need....the more secure and self reliant the people are. These middlemen who skim a living off the top..are nothing but parasites who make many regions of the world dependent and less secure.
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