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Strongest Recorded Earthquake in Colorado M 4.6 Caused by Paradox Desalination Unit
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37 views • March 05, 2019
March 4, 2019– Mary Greeley News – DOVE CREEK – The United States Geologic Survey reports that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook parts of the western slope Monday morning.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82295
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82295
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