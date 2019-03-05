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Full Show - Millennials Embracing Socialism While MSM Reports Brain Chips To Be Commonplace - 03/04/2019
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622 views • March 05, 2019
President Trump has ordered FEMA to deliver “A Plus treatment” to the people of Alabama and Georgia who suffered a tornado outbreak that killed over 20 and damaged thousands of homes. Today’s in-studio guest is Paul Joseph Watson delivering his cutting-edge insight of major globalist happenings across the Atlantic.
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