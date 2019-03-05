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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 3/04/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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30 views • March 05, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
THE MEDICAL SYSTEM IS BECOMING THE AUTHORITY OF LIFE & DEATH
50% MILLENNIALS IDENTIFY AS SOCIALISTS, DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT IT IS
DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO: AOC GREEN NEW DEAL PLEDGE HYPOCRISY
TRUMP ORDERS A+ TREATMENT FOR ALABAMA, GEORGIA TORNADO VICTIMS
PAUL HARVEY'S EPIC PREDICTION OF THE FUTURE "IF I WERE THE DEVIL"
Guest:
Paul Joseph Watson
4th Hour: Gerald Celente
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
THE MEDICAL SYSTEM IS BECOMING THE AUTHORITY OF LIFE & DEATH
50% MILLENNIALS IDENTIFY AS SOCIALISTS, DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT IT IS
DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO: AOC GREEN NEW DEAL PLEDGE HYPOCRISY
TRUMP ORDERS A+ TREATMENT FOR ALABAMA, GEORGIA TORNADO VICTIMS
PAUL HARVEY'S EPIC PREDICTION OF THE FUTURE "IF I WERE THE DEVIL"
Guest:
Paul Joseph Watson
4th Hour: Gerald Celente
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