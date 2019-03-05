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CNN, The “Cartoon News Network”, Approves It’s Stupidity
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499 views • March 05, 2019
CNN is reporting that today's plunge in the Dow is due to statements made by President Trump, however these statements were made on Friday which would not affect today's market. Gerald Celente exposes the fake news being pushed to blame Trump for economic losses.
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