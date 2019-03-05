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Infowars Reporters Speak Out Against The Hate For Transitioning To Join The Women's National Basketball Team
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9 views • March 05, 2019
Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer attempt to recruit Paul Joseph Watson to be on the new U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, despite what Piers Morgan thinks.
https://www.infowars.com/trans-tyranny-is-too-big-to-ignore/
https://www.infowars.com/ex-olympian-says-trans-women-should-not-compete-in-womens-sport/
https://www.newswars.com/transgender-runners-place-1st-2nd-at-girls-track-championship/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c748aeff7c188001c3d9022
https://www.infowars.com/trans-tyranny-is-too-big-to-ignore/
https://www.infowars.com/ex-olympian-says-trans-women-should-not-compete-in-womens-sport/
https://www.newswars.com/transgender-runners-place-1st-2nd-at-girls-track-championship/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c748aeff7c188001c3d9022
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