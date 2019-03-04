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Gerald Celente: Gold’s Not Glowing
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175 views • March 04, 2019
Gerald Celente discusses the current value of gold, why its value is less impressive than usual, and where the value of gold is likely to go into the future based on low or high inflation in the market.
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