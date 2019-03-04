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Bitter Neocons Backstab Trump After Patriots Take Over Republican Party
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214 views • March 04, 2019
Patriots took over the Republican party from neocons in order to get Trump elected in 2016, but now bitter neocons are backstabbing Trump at every opportunity. Alex exposes how some conservatives claim to be on the right, yet undermine the president.
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