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Full Show- Green Bubble Collapses, BigPharma’s Vax Panic, Salisbury “Novichok” Anniversary
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25 views • March 04, 2019
When NPR starts talking about actual science, have we reached peak climate alarmism? Meanwhile the vaccine panic narrative is ramping up, aided by a video game simulation. And, “Leaving Neverland”, Ian McKellen, Cardinal Pell, Jeffrey Epstein, transgender education — preparing the way for the normalizing of pedophilia.
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