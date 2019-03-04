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Rand Paul Aligns With Left Against Trump’s Declaration To Protect Border
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205 views • March 04, 2019
Sen, Rand Paul now says he will vote "No" on Trump's national emergency declaration, because the power to designate federal funds belongs in the hands of congress and not the executive branch, according to him. Alex explains why Americans should trust President Trump's judgement on this matter.
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