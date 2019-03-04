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Border IS Emergency, Trump’s Constitutional DUTY
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178 views • March 04, 2019
Rand Paul has come and said that he opposes President Trump's National Emergency on the border wall. Time is ticking and we will wait and see what President Trump does in the coming days as they are trying to stop his border wall from being built.
https://www.infowars.com/trump-rocks-cpac/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-rocks-cpac/
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