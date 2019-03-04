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Leaving Neverland, Entering Brave New Pedophilia World
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34 views • March 04, 2019
HBO is releasing a two part documentary about the abuse claims that come from James Safechuck and Wade Robson. HBO has been getting a lot of backlash, but the documentary has already came out. David Knight gives his take on the situation and other trending topics.
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