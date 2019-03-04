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Left Controlling CPAC, Laura Loomer Stripped of Media Credentials
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93 views • March 04, 2019
During CPAC Laura Loomer was given media credentials. She had them all week until the last day when she approached CNN contributor Oliver Dorsey who lobbied Facebook and Twitter to ban Alex Jones. Soon after, CPAC decided to take her media credentials away. It is sad when a conservative journalist gets their media pass taken way at a conservative event because a liberal media person complained. Are conservatives not allowed to ask the liberal media questions and hold them accountable?
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