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Brain Chip Tech To Create “Gods” On Earth Who Keep Normal Humans As Pets
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170 views • March 04, 2019
The elite seek to create technology that can give them super human abilities such as an unnaturally high IQ. Alex breaks down how these plans have been in the works for decades because they actually want to keep the tech for themselves so they can rule over the population.
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