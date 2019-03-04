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Pope Francis Defrocked In Vatican Coup
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117 views • March 04, 2019
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In a shocking move, Pope Francis is removed from power by three cardinals in a Vatican coup. The reason? The Pope’s involvement with the Ninth Circle, a child sacrifice group composed of the Roman Catholic Church and global elites, which routinely rapes, tortures and murders children. But…It wasn’t Francis’ participation in the sacrifices which forced him out. The truth is even more bizarre.
In a shocking move, Pope Francis is removed from power by three cardinals in a Vatican coup. The reason? The Pope’s involvement with the Ninth Circle, a child sacrifice group composed of the Roman Catholic Church and global elites, which routinely rapes, tortures and murders children. But…It wasn’t Francis’ participation in the sacrifices which forced him out. The truth is even more bizarre.
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