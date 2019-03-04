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We Must Insulate our Good Politicians from being Attacked not Assist in their Attack.
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124 views • March 04, 2019
This video is about the recent attacks on Idaho’s great Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin due to unthought out acts. Patriots it’s a necessity to start thinking about your moves before you make them. Picking your battles and sticking to that particular battle for that day. Jumping on a grenade selflessly so the rest can complete the mission objectives for that day.
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