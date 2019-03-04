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Confirmed: Paul Harvey Predicted State Of America 54 Years Ago
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193 views • March 04, 2019
Paul Harvey predicted the current state of America 54 years ago in an essay titled: "If I Were The Devil". Alex breaks down how this powerful prediction can shine a light on the future of America if patriots don't take this warning seriously.
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