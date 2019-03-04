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Tom Finton at CPAC 01 March 2019 THE FULL PICTURE of the Clinton and FBI Coupe d'Etat Against the Trump Administration
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7 views • March 04, 2019
We the People are powerless when it comes to stopping our "out of control" government. We've allowed a terrifying system to be constructed within our midst and watched as a handful of traitors set it on an unspeakable path of disbelief and horror. We’ve watched our Republic as has been subverted by a ragtag group of traitors who have gained control over our system of government leaving us none. Even at the polls this self-absorbed group has election fraud honed into a perfect political weapon.
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