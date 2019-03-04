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Elite Using Socialist Zombies To Usher In Post Human World
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252 views • March 04, 2019
"Democratic Socialism" has now become the most trendy political movement on the left. Alex explains how the elite will use supporters of this movement to usher in a post human world.
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