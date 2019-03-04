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INFOWARS EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Banned From CPAC After Confronting CNN Oliver Darcy
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132 views • March 04, 2019
Infowars Reporter Interviews Laura Loomer who's CPAC press credentials were revoked after her confrontation with CNN's Oliver Darcy.
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