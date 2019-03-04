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Freedom Hub Working Group - Joel Salatin & Pete Kennedy
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13 views • March 04, 2019
FOOD! We can't live without it. But, are we in control of our food destiny? Find out what we need to know to get back in control with Joel Salatin of Polyface farms and Pete Kennedy of “The Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund. Things aren't as rosy as you think!
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