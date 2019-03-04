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US cancels large-scale military exercises with South Korea
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4 views • March 04, 2019
Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Dean Cheng on how the U.S. and South Korea will suspend two large-scale military exercises this spring, after President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement on nuclear weapons.
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