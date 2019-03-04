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"Beyond Jordan" Documentary Discussion with Filmmakers
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21 views • March 04, 2019
Last week, Pastor Roger Jimenez, Pastor Steven Anderson, Brother Abdul Khan, and Brother Paul Wittenberger discussed the upcoming documentary "Beyond Jordan".
Pre-order DVD: http://bit.ly/BeyondJordan
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Tfroys
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Pre-order DVD: http://bit.ly/BeyondJordan
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Tfroys
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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