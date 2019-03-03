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When Your False Ai Gods have an Ethics Problem IndraAi Exposed Part 1
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16 views • March 03, 2019
#UnstableCode #UnstableProgrammers #UnstableCreations
"Despite his exalted divinity, Indra is not a perfect being, and is ascribed with more human characteristics and vices than any other Vedic deity, probably due to his human origins. For instance, when he is intoxicated with Soma, Indra has a penchant for garrulous, drunken boasting. Moreover, a number of well-known stories about Indra tell of sins, such as murder and extramarital affairs) that he committed and his subsequent punishment."
"Despite his exalted divinity, Indra is not a perfect being, and is ascribed with more human characteristics and vices than any other Vedic deity, probably due to his human origins. For instance, when he is intoxicated with Soma, Indra has a penchant for garrulous, drunken boasting. Moreover, a number of well-known stories about Indra tell of sins, such as murder and extramarital affairs) that he committed and his subsequent punishment."
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