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03.3.19 Jeffrey A Rosen, SES, Nominated as DAG
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7 views • March 03, 2019
Jeffrey A Rosen is Senior Executive Service (SES) and a card carrying member of the DC swamp. It does not appear the weaponized DO or FBI will be restructured to return the rule of law and allow equal justice for all to prevail. The swamp is being re-stocked, not drained.
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/jeffrey-a-rosen-nominated-as-deputy-attorney-general/
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/p/senior-executive-service-ses-standing.html
Tips: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/jeffrey-a-rosen-nominated-as-deputy-attorney-general/
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/p/senior-executive-service-ses-standing.html
Tips: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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