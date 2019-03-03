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Baptisim in the Holy Spirit with the Evidence of Speaking in Tongues
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21 views • March 03, 2019
Donnie Swaggart preaches a message "The Wait is Over" from Family Worship Center Baton Rouge Louisiana on March 3, 2019.
As you will here him say, there are to many Dead Preachers Preaching Dead Sermons to Dead Congregations!
Get out of that old dead Mausoleum you are in and experience the Power of God through the Baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of Speaking with other Tongues!
Please help this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
As you will here him say, there are to many Dead Preachers Preaching Dead Sermons to Dead Congregations!
Get out of that old dead Mausoleum you are in and experience the Power of God through the Baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of Speaking with other Tongues!
Please help this ministry: https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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