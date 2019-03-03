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Who will the minimum wage fight for $15?
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3 views • March 03, 2019
What will happen if or when $15 is the minimum wage for all of the United States? I speculate the national and global consequences in the latest episode of The Jim Stroud podcast. Hear the full episode and read the transcript at http://www.JimStroud.com. #FightFor15
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