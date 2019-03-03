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When Will The Sane Majority Stand Up?
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10 views • March 03, 2019
Here on the Matt Walsh Show...Matt discusses the insane practice of "progressives" letting men compete in womens' athletics. Women are finally starting to speak out about "men [identifying] as a woman" and how they are keeping REAL women athletes in 4th, 5th, and 6th place in competition. Without these men competing as a so-called women, REAL women would be winning their rightful 1st, 2nd and 3rd place victories. This should "grind your gears" as Peter Griffin might say.
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