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Pattern Is Prologue | Vlog Debut Script
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1 view • March 03, 2019
Welcome to “Pattern is prologue“, my name is Hugh, I’m the author and editor of Pattern is prologue. Pattern is prologue is a repository of ideas, theories, reviews of everything. Patterns, habits, rituals are the fabric – the warp and woof, of our lives. Patterns epigenetically expressed from the DNA of our ancestors. Patterns of thought, action, interaction and silence. Patterns are the key to the future.
Keywords
#before it’s news#cnn (“know they enemy”)#drudge report (i have noticed issues w/ content as of late; i’d like to revisit this topic)#infowars (newswars)#steve quayle#whatfingerbacking up videos on brighteondeepfakery!drudge wf?!exploring patreonhand signsjennifer buscemiplan to use gab (and twitterstay woke‘til i’m banned).
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