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Disney Illuminati Satanism & Sex symbols Exposed by: Fisherofmen
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655 views • March 03, 2019
Throw away all your Disney movies. Here's why. After watching this you will be held accountable by God if you keep wicked things in your home after receiving knowledge of the truth. To keep this garbage in your home clearly demonstrates that your sex riddled witch craft filled movies are more important to you than God.
Fisher of men was one of the pioneers in the truth movement. He recently called it quits. Just wanted to say, thank you for the redpills brother. https://youtu.be/fGvIkc0tdpI
Fisher of men was one of the pioneers in the truth movement. He recently called it quits. Just wanted to say, thank you for the redpills brother. https://youtu.be/fGvIkc0tdpI
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