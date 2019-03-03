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Who the Lord Jesus Christ Is
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32 views • March 03, 2019
03/03/19-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
You Can Get All Kind of Answers About Who Christ Jesus Is From All Different Religions and From An Assortment of People on the Street, But Who the Lord Jesus Christ Is Is the Heart of the Gospel of the Grace of God. Bible: Matthew 16:13-20
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
You Can Get All Kind of Answers About Who Christ Jesus Is From All Different Religions and From An Assortment of People on the Street, But Who the Lord Jesus Christ Is Is the Heart of the Gospel of the Grace of God. Bible: Matthew 16:13-20
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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