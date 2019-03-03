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New Apostolic Reformation #1, Kingdom Builders
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49 views • March 03, 2019
03/03/19-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Watch out for the Kingdom Builders Movement. They Have Given Up on the Church and Use Civil Unrest to Gain Acceptance of Their Ideals. Opportunities For Satan Abound Within the New Apostolic Movement (NAR). Bible: Genesis 1:24-26
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch out for the Kingdom Builders Movement. They Have Given Up on the Church and Use Civil Unrest to Gain Acceptance of Their Ideals. Opportunities For Satan Abound Within the New Apostolic Movement (NAR). Bible: Genesis 1:24-26
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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