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Anti Christ Identity Revealed
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222 views • March 03, 2019
1 John Chapter 2: 22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.
23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: [(but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also].
What group denies Jesus as Christ or Messiah?
www.revelation114.com
23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: [(but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also].
What group denies Jesus as Christ or Messiah?
www.revelation114.com
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