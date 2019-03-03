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Biological Men Are Dominating Women's Sports: Feminists Remain Silent
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2294 views • March 03, 2019
Biological men are dominating women's sports, and will soon be able to compete in women's sporting events at the Olympics. Why are feminists silent?
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