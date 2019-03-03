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Rabbi Friedman - The Soul and the Afterlife: Where Do We Go From Here?
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20 views • March 03, 2019
Sinai Indaba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzFUXKk2B4I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZYCnT86cvC2rDsFctMNfmA
Sinai Indaba is an annual Torah convention of the foremost international Jewish leaders and thinkers. See more at: www.Sinai-Indaba.com
Dubbed a "superstar" by the New York Times, world-renowned counselor and philosopher on emotional wellbeing, self-help and spirituality, Rabbi Manis Friedman has attracted international acclaim with his book, Doesn't Anyone Blush Anymore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzFUXKk2B4I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZYCnT86cvC2rDsFctMNfmA
Sinai Indaba is an annual Torah convention of the foremost international Jewish leaders and thinkers. See more at: www.Sinai-Indaba.com
Dubbed a "superstar" by the New York Times, world-renowned counselor and philosopher on emotional wellbeing, self-help and spirituality, Rabbi Manis Friedman has attracted international acclaim with his book, Doesn't Anyone Blush Anymore
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