© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Panodrama - An Exposé of the Fake News BBC!
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • March 03, 2019
-Taxpayer-funded BBC working alongside a radical far left organisation for Panorama to 'take down Tommy Robinson'
- Blackmailing my former employees to invent stories
- Hope not Hate on set with the BBC, calling the shots and intimidating my ex-employees during interview
- BBC caught on camera telling an ex-employee the questions they would ask her in the interview and the answers that she needed to say for it to air (scripted fake interviews!)
- Blackmailing my former employees to invent stories
- Hope not Hate on set with the BBC, calling the shots and intimidating my ex-employees during interview
- BBC caught on camera telling an ex-employee the questions they would ask her in the interview and the answers that she needed to say for it to air (scripted fake interviews!)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.