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5 G is a Weapons System and YOU are the target!
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334 views • March 03, 2019
What, exactly is 5 G?
Why is it being built although, for communications, it doesn't work?
For controlling driverless vehicles in a normal city environment it has proved itslef useless so, why are they building it?
Why are two thousand 5 G satellites to be launched although present evidence declares it doesn't work?
Why is it being built although, for communications, it doesn't work?
For controlling driverless vehicles in a normal city environment it has proved itslef useless so, why are they building it?
Why are two thousand 5 G satellites to be launched although present evidence declares it doesn't work?
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