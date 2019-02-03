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03.2.19 Trump's Moment of Truth Draws Nigh
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30 views • March 03, 2019
Every Presidency has its crossroads; the defining moment of their legacy on how they will be remembered in history. We are entering Trumps defining moment. Will he restore our Constitutional Republic and law and order from luciferian control over the deep state? Or will America return to its preTrump status quo position? Many patriots are losing hope that justice will never return to America ... I'm not one of them.
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Links: https://YouTube.com/c/NewsHawkNetwork
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