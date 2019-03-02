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Trump Rocks CPAC
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309 views • March 02, 2019
While President Trump promoted common sense at CPAC regarding the long overdue security of the U.S. southern border. Bernie Sanders, announcing his Presidential bid from his hometown of Brooklyn New York.
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