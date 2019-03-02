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Magnetic Pole Flip; Sunfish Lost, Washed Up in the Wrong Hemisphere
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41 views • March 02, 2019
March 2, 2019– Mary Greeley News – A fish so mysterious that scientists named it the “hoodwinker” because it had eluded them for decades has washed ashore in California, thousands of miles from its home in the Southern Hemisphere.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82217
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82217
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