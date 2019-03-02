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Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dividing the Democratic Party?
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4 views • March 02, 2019
Trump 2020 Advisory board member Madison Gesiotto and Democratic strategist Kevin Chavous on how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is threatening to put moderate Democrats that vote Republican on a list for primary challenges.
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