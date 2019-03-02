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How We Know the CIA is Behind the Sandy Hook Coverup
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158 views • March 02, 2019
(1/13/2013) ATS Exposed: Above Top Secret Censors Sandy Hook – COINTELPRO
http://bit.ly/2EHlUnc
http://archive.is/S6I4C
https://www.insanemedia.net/ats-exposed-above-top-secret-censors-sandy-hook-cointelpro/442
(3/28/2013) Forum Shill gets Busted: ATS and GLP Censor to Cover his Tracks
http://bit.ly/2EpgfRA
http://archive.is/nyGfe
https://www.insanemedia.net/forum-shill-gets-busted-ats-and-glp-censor-n-7015a/2924
http://bit.ly/2EHlUnc
http://archive.is/S6I4C
https://www.insanemedia.net/ats-exposed-above-top-secret-censors-sandy-hook-cointelpro/442
(3/28/2013) Forum Shill gets Busted: ATS and GLP Censor to Cover his Tracks
http://bit.ly/2EpgfRA
http://archive.is/nyGfe
https://www.insanemedia.net/forum-shill-gets-busted-ats-and-glp-censor-n-7015a/2924
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