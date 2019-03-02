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Chemtrail on RTE News
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76 views • March 02, 2019
I never really watch television.
I saw this when it was on somewhere and then I went and found it on RTE player (link to it below).
I realise I haven't uploaded much lately.
I have got some ideas for videos but I don't have a load of time.
I will still post though.
Maybe just not as often.
Remember that I have a Bitchute account as well!
ALSO, THANK YOU TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO SUBSCRIBED TO MY CHANNEL LATELY!
link to the video: https://www.rte.ie/player/series/rté-news-nine-o-clock/SI0000001468
I saw this when it was on somewhere and then I went and found it on RTE player (link to it below).
I realise I haven't uploaded much lately.
I have got some ideas for videos but I don't have a load of time.
I will still post though.
Maybe just not as often.
Remember that I have a Bitchute account as well!
ALSO, THANK YOU TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO SUBSCRIBED TO MY CHANNEL LATELY!
link to the video: https://www.rte.ie/player/series/rté-news-nine-o-clock/SI0000001468
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