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Repo pup: German city seizes pet pug and sells it on eBay to cover unpaid debts
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18 views • March 02, 2019
March 2, 2019– Mary Greeley News – German treasury officials have seized a family’s beloved pug and auctioned it off on eBay to cover their debts – including an unpaid dog tax – but the dog’s new owner now claims she was sold a defective product.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82186
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82186
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