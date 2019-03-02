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YouTube suspends comments on millions of videos
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661 views • March 02, 2019
March 2, 2019– Mary Greeley News – SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on nearly all videos featuring kids — potentially affecting millions of posts on the site — after reports last week that pedophiles were leaving inappropriate comments on innocuous videos of children.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82181
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82181
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